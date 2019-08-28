Pagbubuntis ni Solenn Heussaff sakto sa plano

EIGHT months na sumubok si Solenn Heussaff at ang mister niyang si Nico Bolzico bago sila nakabuo ng baby.

Masayang-masaya si Solenn dito at sakto raw siyang nabuntis sa edad na gusto niya.

“I’ve always wanted a kid in my late 30s. I’m not the type that wanted to start early even if I knew that, okay, so many people tell you the older you get, the harder it is. But for me, if you’re not ready, you’re not ready even if you’re never ready.”

It was a long, anxious wait, ani Solenn.

“Every month we were disappointed. Apparently, the more you want, the less it happens. And then parang towards March, I was taking hormone pills kasi medyo slow ako down there. I was even planning, ‘Okay, if by the end of the year there’s none, maybe let’s do IVF or something.’ Like I really wanted this year.”

Noong mag-positive raw ang pregnancy test ni Solenn, nasa Japan si Nico. Agad niya raw tinawagan ito.

“I told him, ‘Babe, you’re gonna be a dad.’ And then I was trying to call him and he was hanging up on me. I was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ He goes, ‘I’m in a bus full of 50 Filipinos. If you don’t want the world to know, don’t call me. I don’t know how to react.’ So there.”

Three months daw na tinago muna ni Solenn na buntis siya sa kanilang pamilya. Hanggang sa mag-official announcement na sila noong nakaraang Aug. 10 via Instagram. (RUEL J. MENDOZA)

