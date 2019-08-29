200 PH Navy personnel in US-SEA war games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Philippine Navy will send 200 personnel to Thailand to participate in the first maritime exercises between the United States and naval forces of Southeast Asian countries.

Rear Admiral Loumer Bernabe, chief of the Naval Staff, said the Navy personnel will be on board patrol ship BRP Ramon Alcaraz which is expected to arrive in Sattahip in Thailand before the start of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-United States Maritime Exercise scheduled on Sept. 2 to 6.

“This activity will demonstrate our capability as well as our commitment to make Southeast Asia secured and progressive,” said Bernabe. “This is also an opportunity to strengthen close ties with counterparts in our shared efforts to maintain peace and security in the ASEAN region,” he added.

The PN contingent is composed of soldiers from its various units, including the Philippine Marines. It will be headed by Capt. Hilarion Cesista.

AUMX 2019 is the first ever maritime drill between the navies of the ASEAN member-states and the United States. It is co-hosted by the Royal Thai Navy and the US Navy. (Aaron Recuenco)

Related

comments