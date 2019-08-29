BIR files tax evasion case vs Kapa founder’s wife

The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) filed Thursday a tax evasion case against a top officer of Kapa Community Ministry International, a religious and investment organization, for alleged non-payment of income tax amounting to more than P168 million.

She was identified in a criminal complaint submitted to the Department of Justice (DoJ) as Reyna L. Apolinario, corporate secretary and wife of Kapa president and head pastor Joel Apolinario.

The accused is described by BIR prosecutor as a businesswoman from General Santos City, South Cotabato, who allegedly owns cash and assets worth more than P309 million.

Ms. Apolinarios was sued for alleged non-payment of correct income tax amounting to P163.9 million in 2017 and P4.3 million in 2018.

BIR prosecutors said the accused did not file income tax returns (ITR) for the years 2012 to 2015, but submitted ITRs in 2017 and 2018, paying P172,100 and P12 million, respectively.

Her audited 2018 financial statement showed a beginning capital of some P307 million, allegedly pointing to undeclared sources of income amounting to P307 million for taxable year 2017 which included cash, luxury cars, heavy equipment and real properties.

Records of the Land Transportation Office showed that nine vehicles were registered in her name in 2017 and 2018, but were not allegedly declared in her financial statements submitted to the BIR.

The BIR computer system also showed that the respondent owns 13 business enterprises including hotel, hardware, garments, gasoline stations, convenience stores, computer shops, quarry, convention center, restaurant, fishing boat, media and marketing network.

Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed criminal charges against Ms. Apolinario and several other key officers of Kapa for allegedly soliciting investments from the public without license from the commission, as it was registered with the former as a “non-stock independent religious corporation.”

Kapa gained big followers in Mindanao and elsewhere because of its fantastic return on investments’ (ROI) offer, equivalent to 30 percent for every P10,000 “donation” which it called “monthly blessing.” (Jun Ramirez)

