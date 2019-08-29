Duterte meets Xi, hopes for stronger bilateral ties with China

BEIJING, China – President Duterte expressed optimism that the Philippines and China will enjoy stronger bilateral relations in the future following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last night.

Duterte made the statement as the highly-anticipated meeting between the two Asian leaders commenced at the Diaoyutai State Guest House here.

In his opening remarks, Duterte said that he was pleased to see Xi whom he last saw also in China during the second Belt and Road Forum four months ago.

“I am pleased to see you again and to undertake this visit upon your cordial invitation. I thank you and your government for the warm hospitality and excellent arrangement,” he said. “We met just four months ago at the successful second Belt and Road Forum. But given our friendship and the value of our ties, it is never too soon to resume our conversation,” he added.

The President reaffirmed the value of his personal and official relationship with Xi, and the trust and respect the two countries have been building since he took office in 2016. “Sure, there had been challenges. Yet you are living at our commitment to define our ties as a comprehensive strategic cooperation,” he said.

According to Duterte, the channels for dialogue between the Philippines and China have fully opened as evidenced by the number of agreements signed by the two countries and the projects that are underway.

“Today, we can have fresh impetus, indeed, for a stronger momentum to work together along a common road that (will) lead us to (our) goal of a strong and special relationship that is mutually respectful, collectively beneficial, and decidedly reciprocal,” he said.

Duterte commended China for its assistance in enhancing the defense capabilities of the Philippines.

“Our political and security cooperation, I am pleased that our cooperation has been expanding in the field of defense,” he said. “I appreciate China’s support for our defense modernization, including the various forms of gratis, military aid, you have provided since 2017. This include P1-million worth of assistance last January,” he added.

Xi, on the other hand, said that he was happy to see his “old friend,” adding that he would be willing and happy to work with Duterte to improve the ties between the Philippines and China.

Duterte had earlier said that he was going to China to finally raise the 2016 Hague ruling on the West Philippine Sea. However, the President did not mention a word related to the issue by the time the media covering the event were ushered out of the venue. (Argyll Geducos)

