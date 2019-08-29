Duterte signs law creating 4 new tourist destinations

The government will develop four new tourist destinations, including three sites in Ilocos Sur, based on new laws signed by President Duterte.

The President has inked Republic Act No. 11406 declaring Mount Bulaylay in Cuyapo, Nueva Ejica a tourist destination, providing for its development and appropriating the corresponding funds.

Also declared new tourist destinations are Candon City Ecotourism Zone in Candon City, Ilocos Sur under RA 11407, Santiago Cove in Santiago, Ilocos Sur under RA 11408, and Pinsal Falls in Sta. Maria, Ilocos Sur under RA 11409.

The laws were signed by the President last Aug. 22 and released by Malacanang yesterday.

In all four laws, the Department of Tourism is mandated to prepare a tourism development plan involving the construction, installation, and maintenance of the appropriate infrastructure and facilities that shall enhance tourism in these areas within a year.

The development plan must ensure the preservation and conservation of the historic significance as well as natural beauty and resources of the areas. Any activity and development should also conform with the concept of ecotourism as provided in the national ecotourism strategy issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and DoT. (Genalyn Kabiling)

