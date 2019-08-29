Heavy monsoon rains to prevail — PAGASA

Moderate to occasional heavy monsoon rains will prevail over some parts of western Luzon while isolated rains from thunderstorms will persist over the rest of the country towards the weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the southwest monsoon or “habagat” will affect Zambales, Bataan, Batangas, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers from localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA advised the public to take extra precaution against possible flash floods in low-lying areas and landslides over mountainous areas.

A gale warning remains in effect as sea travel remains risky over some seaboards of the country. PAGASA said strong to gale force winds associated with southwest monsoon are expected.

Fisherfolk are prevented from setting sail into the western coastlines of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas, seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern coast of Central Luzon and Southern Luzon due to rought to very rough sea conditions.

Next month, PAGASA expects that most of the country will experience near average rainfall condition.

Likewise, two to four tropical cyclones may enter the country’s area of responsibility next month. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

