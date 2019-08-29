NBI probes ferry fire off Dapitan City

CEBU CITY – The National Bureau of Investigation will investigate what caused a passenger cargo vessel to catch fire while sailing to Dapitan City past midnight Wednesday.

Lucio Roger E. Lim Jr., president of Lite Shipping Corp., said the NBI will join in the investigation to determine if the burning of MV Lite Ferry 16 was intentional.

“The NBI approached us informing that they will also investigate. They want to check if there were foul play, sabotage, or anti-government elements involved,” Lim said.

Lim said it was unusual that the fire spread rapidly since the vessel was in top condition.

Lite Ferry 16, which had a capacity of 317 passengers and a gross tonnage of 991, was acquired by the company in March 2015.

The vessel underwent major retrofitting of its main engines and generators using brand new machineries. The fire reportedly started in the main engine room. “The engines were new. It was dry docked for maintenance two months ago so it was really in excellent condition,” said Lim.

Lim said the shipping company will cooperate with the investigation that the Maritime Industry Authority and NBI will be conducting. “We feel sorry for the victims and we will fully cooperate with the government investigation,” said Lim. (Calvin Cordova)

