Sue Ramirez is red hot ready

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WHO wouldn’t want to cuddle with Sue Ramirez? Pretty sure not many would say no, more so if it would eventually extend far beyond the usual hugs and kisses.

The fantasy comes alive in “Cuddle Weather,” Regal Entertainment’s entry to this year’s Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP), which will run from Sept. 13 to 19 in select cinemas.

In it, Sue is Adela Johnson, a prostitute willing to do anything and everything for money.

Now, if you’re among those who think hers is going to be a Disney-fied version of a sex worker, think again.

Sue maintained she went all-out in making her portrayal of Adela believable, warts and all.

“Sa akin kasi, andun ka na rin lang, might as well,” she deadpanned.

Sounding only too brazen, the 23-year-old was nonetheless hesitant to divulge if she actually disrobed in the film or if it will show her engaging in steamy intercourse.

“I’d rather you watch it para naman mas exciting,” she said, going on to flash a rather mischievous smile.

Isn’t she worried the turn might shock fans used to seeing her all bright-eyed and bubbly in past film and TV outings?

Apparently not.

She said, “I have long wanted to expand my reach as actress and I really like it na this role is something out-of-the-box, something totally different. So, kahit ulit-ulitin, tatanggapin ko pa rin siya.”

“Siyempre gusto ko naman mag-grow as an artist,” she added. “And if it means na kailangan magpaka-daring, then so be it.”

As part of her effort to do well with the role, Sue hung out with actual sex workers.

“And I learned a lot,” she said.

Thinking we might have misconstrued what she meant, she added, “Hindi tungkol sa ano…I mean, I learned a lot about them, that they’re basically just like you and me, they’re people, it’s just that they sell their bodies for a living and sometimes it’s not by choice.”

But she offered a caveat.

“Those going in to watch ‘Cuddle Weather’ thinking it’s all about prostitution should know that it is basically a love story but in atypical setting.”

Director and writer Rod Marmol explained further, “It’s about people in the fringes of society and their version of love. Madalas na natin mapanood ‘yung kwento ng mga usual lovers, ito parang, ‘paano kung ma-in love ang mga taong supposedly binibigay sa kung kani-kanino ang kanilang katawan without feelings?’ I really believe na it’s quite interesting to know because, well, it’s quite raw.”

Co-produced by Project 8 Corner San Joaquin, “Cuddle Weather” also stars RK Bagatsing.

PPP is a flagship program of the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP). (NEIL RAMOS)

Related

comments