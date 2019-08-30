10 Chinese tourists rescued from stalled motor banca

CEBU CITY – Ten Chinese tourists were rescued after the motorized banca they were riding stalled off Balicasag Island, Bohol Thursday.

The motorboat named “Go Deep” was sailing to Panglao Island in Bohol from Sumilon Island, Cebu when its engine conked out, said Lt. Junior Grade Michael Encina, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard-Central Visayas.

The boat skipper repeatedly tried to restart the engine but to no avail. He then contacted the PCG 7 for help.

Encina said the PCG 7 received the distress call at 7:45 p.m. but the skipper failed to give their exact location.

Aboard a borrowed motorized banca, personnel of Coast Guard Balicasag set sail and it was around 7:45 p.m. when they located the distressed banca.

Rescued were Bella Liu, 35; Zhou Cian, 36; Lu Yin, 36; Li Xeng Ji, 33; Zhang Qian, 33; Liu Yu, 36; Wu Si Liang, 30; Sui Yu Cing, 28; Cai Chung, 35; and Ke Wei, 35.

The boat carrying the rescued Chinese nationals arrived in Alona Beach, Panglao around 10:30 p.m. (Calvin D. Cordova)

