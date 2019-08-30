Duterte raises Hague ruling but China remains steadfast

BEIJING, China – Chinese President Xi Jinping did not budge when President Duterte raised the 2016 arbitral ruling on the West Philippine Sea during their bilateral meeting here Thursday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo said that Duterte was steadfast in raising concerns central to the Philippines’ claim in the West Philippine Sea, including the ruling held by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague.

“He said that the arbitral award is final, binding, and not subject to appeal,” Panelo said, adding that Duterte raised the issue in a friendly, assertive, and unequivocal manner. “In response, President Xi reiterated his government’s position of not recognizing the arbitral ruling as well as not budging from its position,” he added.

According to Panelo, both Duterte and Xi agreed that while their variant positions will have to remain, their differences should derail nor diminish the amity between the two countries.

“They shared the view that the contentious issue is not the sum total of the Philippines-Chinese bilateral relationship,” he said. “They likewise are on the same page on the belief that the foundation and future of their countries’ friendship cannot be anchored to their respective positions on the subject, and that the basis of their ties is their centuries old friendship as well as the benefits that will redound to their peoples by virtue of their cooperation,” he added.

Both leaders agreed to work together on the basis of mutual trust and good faith to manage the South China Sea issue and to continue to dialogue peacefully in resolving the conflict.

Duterte and Xi also agreed on the importance of self-restraint and respect for freedom of navigation in – and overflight above – the South China Sea. This includes refraining from undertaking provocative measures or aggressive acts such as driving away fishermen and entering the Philippines’ territorial waters without permission.

Panelo said that Duterte had anticipated Xi’s reaction to him raising the issue since that has been China’s position even during the inception of the arbitral ruling.

“Duterte is not surprised because precisely that has been the position of them. The President of China expressed, he said, that he was not offended by the President raising the issue.” he said. “We already, he already said that our position is also the same. We are not changing ours. And they both agreed afterwards that they should move forward but at the same forward continue with the dialogue peacefully on that issue,” he added.

Despite this, Panelo said the arbitral ruling is not useless because it exists. However, he said there is no need to raise it again since both leaders already agreed to continue the negotiations about the issue. (Argyll Geducos)

