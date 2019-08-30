Evening trips for Boracay wooden-hulled boats halted

Authorities have stopped the night trips of wooden-hulled passenger boats or motor bancas to and from world-famous Boracay Island in Malay, Aklan, following the Iloilo-Guimaras sea tragedy that killed 31 people recently.

The Philippine Coast Guard has started implementing the order of Maritime Industry Authority to only allow sunrise to sunset trips for the boats.

“This order is to uphold passenger safety among passenger motor bancas,” said Lt. Commander Marlowe Acevedo, PCG station commander for Aklan, in a memo.

The motor bancas under the Caticlan Boracay Transport Multipurpose Cooperative were previously allowed to travel for the 10-15 minute trip between the resort island and mainland Malay until late at night.

However, ferry boats are still allowed to travel in and out of Boracay, the country’s most popular beach destination, as there are night flights coming in and out of the airports in Kalibo, Aklan and Malay.

Marina has also barred night trips for boats travelling between the island province of Guimaras and Iloilo City. Boats can only carry 75 percent of its capacity while tarpaulin materials must be rolled up. (Tara Yap)

