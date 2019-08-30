Good conduct grants could be revoked – Palace

Convicts of heinous crimes recently released for good conduct should be sent back to jail, Malacañang insisted yesterday.

Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo recognized that such good conduct grants could be revoked since persons convicted of heinous crimes are not qualified to avail themselves of the benefit in the first place.

“That cannot be done because the law is very clear. Republic Act 10592 is very clear that those charged and convicted of heinous crimes, escapees, habitual delinquents, and recidivists are not covered by the law,” he said during a press conference in Beijing, China, when told about the release of nearly 2,000 prisoners convicted of heinous crimes for good conduct.

“Obviously, dapat makabalik sila sa kulungan until they served the full term of their service,” he added.

Based on the data from the Bureau of Corrections, a total of 1,914 prisoners convicted of heinous were reportedly granted early release since 2014 based on the Good Conduct Time Allowance law or Republic Act No. 10592 that allows reduced prison term based on an inmate’s good behavior.

Asked about the law’s provision that such allowances cannot be revoked once granted, Panelo said: “When you say it cannot be revoked, it assumes the grantees are qualified. If they are not qualified, how can you apply that provision?”

He maintained that the President remains committed to enforcing the country’s laws.

“The President, at the inception of his career as public official, his slogan was and is until now what the law is, just follow it,” he added. (Genalyn Kabiling)

