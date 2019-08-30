Ravena allays fears of another ban after drug test

FOSHAN, China — Kiefer Ravena underwent a mandatory drug test on the eve of the FIBA World Cup here hut the Gilas Pilipinas guard is confident that there won’t be a repeat of the procedure that led to his 18-month suspension.

“I somewhat expected it,” Ravena told Manila-based scribes who were already at the Foshan International Sports and Cultural Center Friday morning.

“Siguro I’m more careful about things right now,” he added. “During the first one, I was already confident. But ngayon mas conscious na kami dun sa ginagawa, especially kakatapos lang ng suspension.

(I’m more careful about things right now. During the first one, I was already confident. But now, we’re more conscious with the procedures, especially coming off a suspension.

“I don’t think there will be any problem after that,” concluded Ravena, whose test results are likely to come out months after the World Cup.

Ravena was banned in the middle of last year of testing positive for banned substances found in a pre-workout drink he had taken while playing for Gilas in the second window of the World Cup Qualifiers.

He spent the ban not only trying to work on his game but also raise awareness on the use of PEDs (Performance Enhance Drugs) and substances banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Ravena’s ban ended last Aug. 24 and played for Gilas in a tune-up loss to Australian side Adelaide 36ers and for NLEX opposite Phoenix, albeit playing limited minutes.

Saturday’s Group D opener against Italy will be Ravena’s first taste of high-level competition since the end of his ban. (Jonas Terrado)

