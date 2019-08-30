Ten virgins

Gospel: Mt 25:1-13

JESUS told his disciples this parable: “The Kingdom of heaven will be like ten virgins who took their lamps and went out to meet the bridegroom. Five of them were foolish and five were wise. The foolish ones, when tak­ing their lamps, brought no oil with them, but the wise brought flasks of oil with their lamps.

Since the bridegroom was long delayed, they all became drowsy and fell asleep. At midnight, there was a cry, ‘Behold, the bridegroom! Come out to meet him!’ Then all those virgins got up and trimmed their lamps. The foolish ones said to the wise, ‘Give us some of your oil, for our lamps are going out.’ But the wise ones replied, ‘No, for there may not be enough for us and you. Go instead to the merchants and buy some for yourselves.’ While they went off to buy it, the bridegroom came and those who were ready went into the wedding feast with him. Then the door was locked. Afterwards the other virgins came and said, ‘Lord, Lord, open the door for us!’ But he said in reply, ‘Amen, I say to you, I do not know you.’ Therefore, stay awake, for you know neither the day nor the hour.”

* * *

The ten bridesmaids who go out with their lamps to meet the bridegroom are young women of the groom’s households. They meet the procession of the bridegroom and the bride to light up the path to the bride­groom’s house. Their number – ten – refers to fullness or completion.

The long delay of the bridegroom is re­alistic. Final negotiations can become quite complicated because each party – that of the bridegroom and that of the bride – will try to win an advantage. But when all is settled, both parties will be ready for the procession where lights will be needed.

The focus of the parable is not the bride but the bridesmaids and their lamps. For Matthew, light is equated with good deeds that are visible to others and that lead to the praise of the heavenly Father (cf Mt 7:16). The lamps and the oil are the steps that the disciples need to take in order to be prepared for the meeting with Jesus. When the final moment comes, there is no further time for preparation, no more last chances.

* * *

SOURCE: “365 Days with the Lord,” ST PAULS, 7708 St. Paul Rd., SAV, Makati City (Phils.); Tel.: 895-9701; Fax 895-7328; E-mail: publishing@stpauls.ph; Website: http://www.stpauls.ph.

