Weekend weather

The southwest monsoon or “habagat” and the trough of a shallow low-pressure area east of the country will bring cloudy skies and scattered showers over most parts of Luzon this weekend.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration said the two weather disturbances will continue to affect the western section of Luzon.

Metro Manila, Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Region 4-A, and Mindoro, Marinduque, and Romblon will experience cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to habagat and the trough of the shallow LPA.

PAGASA warned residents that flash floods or landslides are possible due to occasional heavy rains.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will prevail over the rest of the country because of localized thunderstorms.

Flash floods and landslides are also possible during severe thunderstorms, PAGASA said.

PAGASA weather specialist Gener Quitlong said the southwest monsoon weakened after tropical storm “Jenny” (international name “Podul”) exited the country and made landfall in Vietnam.

Jenny, the tenth tropical cyclone to enter the country this year, left the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday after hitting Northern Luzon.

The State weather bureau is monitoring the shallow low pressure area east of Luzon.

Quitlong said the cloud clusters may form into an LPA within 54 hours and will pass through Northern Luzon.

The weather disturbance is expected to intensify into a tropical depression over the West Philippine Sea but already outside PAR. (Alexandria San Juan)

