6 hurt as bus rams LRT post in Manila

Six persons were injured when a passenger bus hit a Light Rail Transit post on Taft Ave. in Ermita, Manila yesterday.

The accident happened on the northbound lane of Taft Ave. near the Manila City Hall at around 9 a.m.

The injured passengers were identified as Norma dela Rosa, 62; Charlie Chua, 26; Adelia Leynes, 16; Danny Reyes, 36; Jasmine Peralta, 22, and David Timothy Improgo, 21.

They were taken to the Mother and Child Hospital.

Initial investigation showed the passenger bus was travelling towards Lawton in Manila from Alabang in Muntinlupa City when Arnel Ramirez, 36, driver of the bus, fell asleep and swerved, hitting an LRT concrete post.

The Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office said they will inspect the LRT post once the bus has been removed.

Police said charges of reckless imprudence resulting in physical injuries and damage to property would be filed against Ramirez. (Erma Edera)

