Chinese investments in PH protected – PRRD

BEIJING, China – President Duterte assured Chinese businessmen on Friday that their investments in the Philippines are protected as he threatened to feed coins to government officials and employees who would try to extort from them.

Duterte, at the Philippines-China Business Forum here, told Chinese businessmen that he knows they hesitate to invest their money in the Philippines because of corruption and issues on peace and security.

“I understand that you businessmen have the money and you want to do business because you want to earn profits. That is given. It is well understood by the Philippines. And therefore, part of your hesitancy before was that the Philippines was a corrupt country and not a peaceful one,” he said.

He assured them that his government is clean and that he is determined to combat corruption, even asking them to send their representatives to his office if they face any problems while doing business in the country.

“I would like to assure you that during my term I will not allow corruption. And if you go to the Philippines with your partners or he must have something there as an agent, let him come to me for any of your problems,” the President said.

Duterte told them that they would experience smooth transactions in the government for their business.

“I have given everybody including the issuance of permits for only two days. And that when your agent goes there to apply and submit papers, you are in return also given a list of the many things that you have to comply. This is a one-time transaction,” he said.

“If you give them the list, that is it. And your agent cannot be going back and forth. I do not like postponing actions because the more that they ask you to come to their office, the more that the corruption, the opportunity of corruption exists,” he added.

Duterte asked the Chinese businessmen to inform him immediately if they encounter a government worker delaying the release of their permits. He said he will feed them coins in front of them.

“If you encounter or your agents or your lawyers would tell you that this official is asking for something, you just tell me and I will call that official whoever he is in my office and in your presence,” he said.

“And kindly bring some money old money and coins with you. I will tell the officials to eat the money and swallow the coins in your presence,” he added.

The President, however, warned the businessmen to not even think of getting involved in the illegal drug trade or they may face their death.

“So for those who are into drugs, crimes, I am just asking them: Please avoid the Philippines because if you destroy my country with drugs, cocaine and everything, I will kill you. Period,” Duterte said. (Argyll Geducos)

