Dawn Chang quits

DAWN Chang has left the girl group GT.

She made the announcement via her vlog.

“No, I’m no longer part of GT,” she said.

“I’ve been dancing for 17 years now and being a performer is a huge, huge responsibility. I am supposed to share my talent and entertain. I am supposed to give an enjoyable and memorable experience to the audience. And I feel that I am not able to able to fulfill those treaties and responsibilities as a performer when I am with GT,” she added.

“In all fairness, we have to give credit to these girls because they are trying their best. But I feel that we are not on the same page,” she added.

“I am not getting any younger. I am 30 years old. I think it’s about time for me to relieve myself from the group and start doing things on my own. I am very excited because I am teachable, I am trainable and I am ‘tweakable’ if there’s a term.”

“For me, it’s not about the fame, it’s not about the fortune. It’s about the principle. If one day I become a very, very good performer, fame and fortune will come next. But for now, I want growth,” she ended.

Dawn has been part of GirlTrends – later rebranded as GT – since 2016. (Rampador Alindog)

