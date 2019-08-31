Duterte ‘legacy campaign’ set

The Presidential Communications Operations Office will launch a “legacy campaign” highlighting the programs and other achievements of President Duterte starting this month.

PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said the “Duterte legacy communications campaign” would run until the remainder of the President’s term.

“The PCOO, we are very busy preparing the Duterte Legacy Communications Campaign. This will be a campaign that will last for two years and a half until the end of the Duterte presidency,” he said.

“Essentially, we will be communicating, promoting all of the legacies of the President and all of his policies and projects for the next two-and-a-half years. We plan to launch different activities every week from September,” he added.

Andanar said JV Arcena, head of the Office of Global Media Affairs, has been assigned as project manager of the Duterte legacy campaign. Arcena, he added, will announce the projects starting third week of September.

Malacañang had earlier the President has forged the country into a “better and constantly improving” state in the past three years in office. (Genalyn Kabiling)

