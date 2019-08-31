Duterte watches PH-Italy match

FOSHAN, China — President Rodrigo Duterte made good on his promise to watch Gilas Pilipinas’ FIBA World Cup opening match against Italy at the Foshan International Sports and Cultural Center here.

Duterte, wearing a white Philippine jacket, arrived shortly after tipoff where he had a chance to personally meet the team led by coach Yeng Guiao inside the locker room.

The chief executive then watched the match attentively from a skybox, sitting alongside Senator Bong Go and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.

Also seen as part of Duterte’s entourage were House Speaker Allan Peter Cayetano and Foreign Affairs Secretary Teddy Locsin.

His presence to the FIBA match was part of his sixth visit to this country where he held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

He was the only foreign dignitary present Friday night when FIBA staged the World Cup opening ceremony also in the Chinese capital.

Duterte caused some stir earlier this month when he gave Gilas little chance of winning over the Italians due to its size advantage.

While Duterte was true with the outcome, it was mostly Italy’s outside shooting, not its size, that caused most of Gilas problems. (Jonas Terrado)

