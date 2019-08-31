Guiao wants ’40 minutes of sacrifice and commitment’ vs Italy

FOSHAN, China — Coach Yeng Guiao expects Gilas Pilipinas to endure plenty of struggles in its quest to upset Italy Saturday night in their crucial Group D opener in the FIBA World Cup here.

Guiao maintained that the Filipino cagers are capable of pulling off a result against the Italians despite going into the contest as underdogs in the match likely to decide their chances of making the second round.

“It’s going to be hardwork all throughout,” Guiao said after Gilas held practice Friday evening at the Foshan International Sports and Cultural Center here.

“My battlecry is 40 minutes of sacrifice and commitment from every player. Commitment to our execution of the gameplan, and sacrifice because we’re little guys trying to play the big guys.

“So it’s going to be very tiring. It’s going to be sometimes painful. It’s going to be pressure-laden, but also telling the guys to embrace the pressure and enjoy it. So that’s going to be our attitude,” he added.

Gilas is under a ton of pressure to perform with President Rodrigo Duterte scheduled to fly in from Beijing to witness the team’s match against the Italians.

Duterte caused mixed reaction earlier this month when he downplayed Gilas’ chances of winning over Italy, though Palace officials and even Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas Chairman Emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan maintained that the chief executive has been nothing but supportive of the team’s campaign.

The Nationals will have a shootaround before lunch Saturday before making last-minute preparations if any.

“As far as our preparation is concerned, naayos na namin lahat,” he said. ”Of course, there are some things that could go wrong during the game which happens. But as far as anticipating everything, we’ve done that already.” (Jonas Terrado)

