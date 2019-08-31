Italians determined to put Gilas out of rhythm

FOSHAN, China — Italy forward Luigi Datome said his team is focused on preventing Gilas Pilipinas from setting the tone in their FIBA World Cup opener set Saturday here.

While Gilas coach Yeng Guiao insisted that the Italians know little about their preparation, the 6-foot-8 Datome believes it would key for the Italians to prevent them from playing a more increased tempo.

“It’s a fun team to watch,” Datome said after Italy held a press conference Friday night at the Foshan International Sports and Cultural Center here.

“They play up-tempo and play out of individual talent. So it’s crucial to stop their fastbreak and not make any stupid turnover or a bad shot,” he added.

Italy is favored to score a win, though Gilas has every belief of scoring an upset.

The Azzurri hold the psychological edge, having beaten the Philippines, 106-70, before the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2016.

NBA players Danilo Galinari and Marco Belinelli, Datome and naturalized player Jeff Brooks are among the players expected to impose problems on Gilas. (Jonas Terrado)

