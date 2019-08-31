Steady progress in South China Sea Code of Conduct talks cited

BEIJING, China – Chinese President Xi Jinping thinks that claimants of the South China Sea do not need the interference of Western nations in crafting a Code of Conduct in the disputed waters since concerned parties area already making steady progress in their negotiations.

Philippine Ambassador to China Jose Santiago Sta. Romana made the statement after President Duterte said in his bilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that the crafting of the CoC is the least of America’s concerns.

In a text message, Sta. Romana said that to Duterte, talks about the CoC can be hastened without the help of external elements. He also said that Xi thought that the South China Sea situation has been improving.

“Context was discussion on how the CoC negotiations can be accelerated and Xi stressing that China and ASEAN are making steady progress in CoC talks and the South China Sea situation also improving, but for ‘outside interference,'” he said.

During his meeting with Li Friday, Duterte said that as coordinator country of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations-China dialogues, he has been asked a lot about the progress of the crafting of the CoC.

“Most of them are ASEAN countries. The biggest urgency really comes from the Western world,” he said. “I would like to tell you now, in front of the media and all, that the passing of – or the passage of the Code of Conduct by China and everyone else is the least concern of America,” he added.

According to Li, China is hoping that the CoC can be completed before Duterte steps down. “It is our hope that during the Philippines’ tenure as the country coordinator of China-ASEAN relations, we will conclude CoC consultations so as to maintain peace and stability in the South China Sea,” he said. (Argyll Geducos)

