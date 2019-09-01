2 hurt as medevac plane slams into resort in Laguna

A private plane with eight persons on board crashed into a private resort in Calamba City in Laguna yesterday afternoon, with police saying a loud explosion and fire immediately ensued after the crash.

Police Col. Eleazar Matta, director of the Laguna Provincial Police Office, said two persons, believed to be either guests of the private resort or residents, were injured as a result of the explosion and fire. He identified them as 19-year-old John Rey Roca and 49-year old Malou Roca.

Based on the initial investigation, Matta said that the private plane appeared to be on a medical air evacuation.

“The plane came fm Dipolog City in Zamboanga del Norte for a medical treatment in Manila,” said Matta.

The initial coordination disclosed that aside from the two pilots, there were six persons on board that include a doctor.

The victims on board were identified as a certain Dr. Garet, a nurse identified only as Yamato, and their patient.

“There were also two other nurses and another medical staff on board,” said Matta.

The plane reportedly crashed at the Agojo Privare Resort in Purok 6, Miramonte Subdivision, Barangay Pansol.

Barangay Pansol is popular for private resorts.

Police Lt. Col. Chitadel Gaoiran, spokesperson of the Region 4-A (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon) police, said the plane was seen flying towards Mount Makiling before the crash.

“As per witnesses, a smoke was seen suddenly covering the plane. The pilot attempted to maneuver the plane back, but unfortunately, it crashed on the area,” said Gaoiran.

Gaoiran said police teams were sent in the area to conduct search and rescue operations. (Aaron Recuenco)

