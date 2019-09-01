4 hurt as ship tilts on side in Cebu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CEBU CITY – Four passengers were injured when a roll-on, roll-off passenger vessel tilted on its side while unloading rolling cargoes at Consuelo Port in Camotes Island, Cebu last Saturday.

Some crew members and passengers fell to the sea when MV Mika Mari 8 of Jomalia Shipping Corp. started listing.

Lt. Junior Grade Michael John Encina, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard Central Visayas, said the injured passengers were taken to the Ricardo L. Maningo Hospital in Camotes for treatment. The other passengers were safely rescued, Encina said.

The vessel, skippered by Roger Capin, had 149 passengers and 18 crew members. The vessel was also carrying 11 rolling cargoes when it was about to dock at Consuelo port around 2:30 p.m.

According to Capin, the vessel started to tilt to its left side while a 10-wheel truck is being unloaded. The truck was loaded with 800 sacks of cement.

Three cars were still on board when half of the vessel’s body submerged.

Encina said the water was calm when the incident happened. “The shipping company was asked to file a marine protest within 24 hours after the incident,” Encina said.

The Coast Guard’s quick response and environmental protection teams were sent to the area aboard BRP Suluan. Oil spill booms were also installed around the vessel to contain possible oil spill, said Encina. (Calvin D. Cordova)

comments