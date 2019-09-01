Bahamas braces for ‘Dorian’

MIAMI, United States (AFP) – Hurricane “Dorian” roared Saturday towards the Bahamas as the island chain braced for a devastating direct hit, before the monster storm churns up the US coast from Florida towards the Carolinas.

Barreling in from the Atlantic Ocean, the extremely dangerous Category 4 storm is set to hit parts of the northwestern Bahamas hard yesterday, the US National Hurricane Center said in its latest bulletin at 2100 GMT (5 a.m. Manila time).

Further ahead, the NHC said Dorian would “remain a dangerous hurricane through five days,” but exactly where – and how hard – it will strike the US coast looked increasingly uncertain after the storm shifted course overnight, apparently sparing Florida the worst.

In Grand Bahama, businesses were boarded up and thousands of people have evacuated the predicted storm path with forecasts of devastating winds, life-threatening surf conditions, and storm surges of up to 4.5 meters.

Yasmin Rigby, a resident of the island’s main city Freeport, said “people are moving out of the east and west ends, fearing the worst.”

Shelves in grocery stores were “just about cleared,” Rigby said, and most homes and businesses had been shuttered since Friday.

She said memories of past hurricanes were still fresh, including “Wilma” in 2005 – a storm of historic dimensions. “It took weeks for water, food, and electricity to be back to normal.”

The storm’s leisurely pace of 13 kilometers per hours means it could deposit as much as 25 inches of rain in the northwestern Bahamas.

That, coupled with the storm surge predictions, poses a fearful prospect for many of the islands, some barely feet above sea level.

