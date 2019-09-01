On love and break-up

WHEN there is love, there is concern. You care about other people’s well-being, safety, and feelings. You avoid doing and saying things which will hurt them.

When there is concern, you show and expect honesty and transparency. You don’t keep in­formation to yourself, and you are not angry when asked. You don’t attempt to change the conversa­tion and you don’t label others as “jealous”.

When there is love, you allow people to spread their wings and fly. You encourage them to learn more, do more and become more. You don’t trivialize their efforts and achievements. You allow them to do things without you.

When there is love, you make allowance for other people’s mis­takes. You don’t blame them for their failures. You focus on what is good and beautiful about them.

When there is love, there is ac­ceptance – even if they choose to live without you and even if (you feel that) it kills you.

Love yourself, too. Your worth does not depend on other people. Learn to do things alone. Be hap­py in solitude. Many people think they cannot survive after a break-up because they lost their sense of individuality. Constant togeth­erness made them believe they could no longer be happy without their partner. Find yourself. Take care of yourself. Accept the fact that genuine love and loyalty will never be enough for some people. Learn to let go, and as someone said, “Never put the key to your happiness in someone else’s pock­et”!

