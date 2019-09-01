Pope gets stuck in Vatican elevator for 25 minutes; firefighters rescue him

VATICAN CITY (AP) – Pope Francis says he was stuck for 25 minutes in a Vatican elevator and had to be rescued by firefighters.

Francis apologized to faithful in St. Peter’s Square Sunday for showing up seven minutes late for his traditional noon appointment with the public.

Apparently referring to electric power, Francis said a “drop in tension” caused the elevator to block. He said that Holy See firefighters rescued him and asked the people in the square to applaud them.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis said yesterday he’s giving the Catholic church 13 new cardinals, including two churchmen who have worked to help migrants and several others who toil in poor countries or nations where Christians are a minority.

Francis made the surprise announcement from his studio window overlooking St. Peter’s Square.

Several of his picks come from developing countries, like Cuba, Congo, and Guatemala. Two are based in predominantly Muslim countries – Morocco and Indonesia.

“Their provenance expresses the missionary vocation of the Church to continue to announce the merciful love of God to all men on Earth,” the Pope said before reading aloud a list of their names.

Ten of the men are under 80 and eligible to vote in any conclave to elect a new Pontiff.

The ceremony to formally give the churchmen the red cardinal hat will be held on Oct. 5 at the Vatican.

