BI nabs New Zealander pedophile

Bureau of Immigration (BI) agents have arrested suspected pedophile from New Zealand in Bukidnon.

In his report to Commissioner Jaime Morente, BI intelligence chief Fortunato Manahan Jr. said Alan James Linton is wanted by authorities in his country after he was convicted twice for sexually abusing children.

Armed with a mission order from the BI chief, the arresting agents apprehended Linton after the New Zealand police informed the bureau about the fugitive’s presence in the country.

Manahan said that the New Zealand authorities described Linton as potential risk to Filipino children either through physical contact or via internet due to his record as a pedophile.

He is detained at the BI detention facility in Bicutan pending issuance of deportation by the bureau’s Board of Commissioners (BOC). (Jun Ramirez)

