Lawyer survives ambush in Cebu

CEBU CITY – A lawyer survived an ambush while driving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) outside the Cebu City Palace of Justice in pier area yesterday morning.

Police identified the victim as Innocencio dela Cerna survived the attempt on his life.

The Toyota Land Cruiser that the lawyer drove bore at least 11 bullet holes but he only sustained a graze wound in the right wrist.

Four bullet holes were found in driver’s side window, three in the front passenger side window, two in the rear passenger side window, one in the windshield, and another one at the rear left of the SUV.

In an interview with reporters shortly after the attack, which happened past 9 a.m., Dela Cerna said he came from a hearing and was about to leave the courthouse located in the pier area when two men on a motorcycle drove beside his vehicle and opened fire.

Dela Cerna said he docked and stepped on the gas pedal while reaching for his firearm.

The lawyer said the assailants chased him and continued firing at him. Dela Cerna said he was able to fire at least three shots while trying to escape.

“I stopped in an intersection because the traffic light was red. It was then that I decided to dis­embark. At that point, I thought it was already “me or them” situ­ation,” Dela Cerna said in Cebuano. (Calvin Cordova)

