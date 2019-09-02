Rule strikes anew in PH Open swim

CAPAS, Tarlac – Fil-foreign Remedy Rule struck anew by topping the women’s 100-m freestyle in the Philippine National Open Swimming Championships over the weekend at the Aquatics Center of the New Clark City.

Rule, 23, clocked 58.29 seconds while Xiandi Chua of the All-Star swim Club checked in second with a time of 58.82 and third place honors went to another Fil-foreign entry, Chloe Kennedy Isleta with a time of 58.87.

A Marine Biology graduate from the University of Texas-Austin, Rule had stamped her class in the 50-m free on Saturday as she formally earns a pot to the squad being assembled to compete in the very same pool during the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Veteran Jessie Khing Lacuna, swimming for the Ayala Harpoons, beat Fil-foreign bet Thomas Peregrine in the men’s 400 individual medley with a time of 4:33.96. Peregrine, who comes from Sydney, submitted a time of 4:35.13. Third was Steven ho of the Green Mariners after clocking 4:44.60.

Melbourne-based Luke Gebbie, meanwhile, ruled the men’s 100 freestyle with a time of 55.24 seconds. Fellow Fil-foreign bet Jean Pierre Khouzman was second (51.89) and Maurice Ilustre was third (51.93).

Other winners include Xiandi Chua of the All-Star Swim Club in the women’s 400 IM (4:59.62), Alberto Batungbacal in the men’s 200 breast (2:22.14), Thanya Dela Cruz in the women’s 200 breast (2:44.03), Maurice Ilustre in the men’s 200 butterfly (2:04.95) and Kirsten Daos in the women’s 200 buttrefly.

This week, the Fil-foregn swimmers will return to their respective homes to continue their training.

Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lani Velasco expects them to be back at least a week before the swimming competitions kick off in early-December. (Nick Giongco)

