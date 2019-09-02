Unforgiving CEU romps to 50-point win in D-League

Centro Escolar University handed Hazchem a 50-point humilation, 126-76, to seal a top two spot in Group B of the 2019 PBA D-League Foundation Cup Thursday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Seven Scorpions finished in double-figures in the conquest that improved their card to 5-0, with Senegalese slotman Malick Diouf on top with 19 points, 21 rebounds, and seven blocks.

Dave Bernabe also produced 19 points along with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, Kyle Sunga made 17 points, five assists, and four boards, as Franz Diaz supplied 14 points.



Bling Murillo and Jerome Santos also did their part in the win by chiming in 12 and 10 markers, respectively, for CEU, which has also earned a twice-to-beat advantage for the playoffs.

“That’s what we’re looking for: the top two and having the twice-to-beat advantage,” coach Derrick Pumaren said.

The Scorpions opened the match with 11 straight points, before finishing the opening quarter with a 14-3 blitz en route to a 32-15 advantage to make it a one-sided affair all the way.

CEU would lead by as much as 53 points, 124-71, after a Bernabe slam with 1:24 remaining in the game as it cruised to the 50-point win even without Rich Guinitaran due to flu-like symptoms.

This sets the Scorpions up for a battle for the leadership on September 9 against fellow group leader Marinerong Pilipino.

Raymark Matias had 17 points to lead Hazchem, which absorbed its fourth straight loss and dropped to 1-4.

The scores:



CEU 126 — Diouf 19, Bernabe 19, Sunga 17, Diaz 14, Tuadles 13, Murillo 12, Santos 10, Tagal 7, Abastillas 6, Escalona 5, De Ocampo 4.

HAZCHEM 76 — Matias 14, Moraga 11, Glorioso 9, Ynion 8, Elmejrab 7, Trinidad 7, Adviento 5, Caparida 4, Arellano 3, Mendez 3, Acain 2, Daguplo 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 32-15, 60-26, 90-51, 126-76.

