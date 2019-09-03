Sexual rights

SEPTEMBER 4 is World Sexual Health Day and I’m dedicating my column for today for you to know more about our sexual rights!Anu-ano nga ba ang ating mga karapatang pang-sexual o sexual rights?

The Right To Sexual Freedom. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan na maging malaya sa pagpapapasya sa lahat ng aspeto ng ating sekswalidad.

The Right To Sexual Autonomy, Sexual Integrity, And Safety Of The Sexual Body. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan na pahalagahan ang ating sekswalidad at ang kaligtasan ng ating sekswal na pangangatawan.

The Right To Sexual Privacy. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan sa pribadong sekswalidad.

The Right To Sexual Equity. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan na maging pantay-pantay sa lahat ng aspeto ng ating sekswalidad.

The Right To Sexual Pleasure. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan na magkaroon ng sapat na kasiyahan at tuwa mula sa ating sekswalidad.

The Right To Emotional Sexual Expression. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan na malayang maipagpahayag ang ating damdaming pang sekswalidad.

The Right To Make Free And Responsible Reproductive Choices. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan na makapagdesisyon para sa ating sariling reproduksyon.

The Right To Sexual Information Based Upon Scientific Inquiry. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan na mabigyan ng tama at siyentipikong impormasyon tungkol sa ating sekswalidad.

The Right To Comprehensive Sexuality Education. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan na magkaroon ng edukasyon tungkol sa lahat ng aspeto ng ating sekswalidad.

The Right To Sexual Health Care. Lahat tayo ay may karapatan na magkaroon ng karampatang pangangalaga para sating sekswal na pangkalusugan.

I believe that the first step in ensuring proper sexual health for everyone is for us to know about our sexual rights and to be able to freely act on them.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist and Sex Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Sex Therapist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

