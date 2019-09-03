Where do broken hearts go?

Dear Manay Gina,

How does one get over a husband’s affair?

Susie

Dear Susie,

Remember the dictum, time heals everything? Well, it does. That’s not to say you’ll forget the ugly episode, because you prob­ably won’t. But you can learn to live with it.

Having a life together is the key point. If you can’t imagine your life without this man, and the thought of having a broken home is tearing you apart, then you’ll want to work on forgiving. And while you’re at it, work at taking good care of yourself in order to feel better.

Free your mind from negative clutter, and do not compound your problem by doing anything you might regret later. Of course, you have to know the reason why he cheated, in order to fix it. But you don’t have to be a victim of your spouse’s weakness by obsessing over it. Make a conscious effort to keep your mind on today, letting the past stay where it belongs, behind you.

Once you’ve forgiven, it’s time to nurture, cultivate, and cherish the marriage even more.

I wish you peace of mind.

With affection,

Manay Gina

* * *

“There is no revenge so com­plete as forgiveness.” – Josh Billings

Send questions to dearmanay­gina@yahoo.com.

