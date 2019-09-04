5 tips on how to budget when broke

ONE of the most stressful things that a breadwinner can experi­ence is being financially broke. I can still remember when my father lost his livelihood and needed to borrow from friends and relatives just to foot the bill. It was really humbling at the same time humili­ating, especially being turned down by the people whom he used to help. I made a vow to myself that I won’t have to go through the same experience which my dad experienced.

That’s the reason why I believe that I have a tremendous burden to help others to become debt-free and wealthy. I can really feel their pain and relate with people who are going through financial crisis.

If you are going through what my dad went through before, this article is for you.

These are tips on how to budget when funds are low and a lot of bills are piling up:

Avoid Missing Or De­laying Bills And/Or Debt Payments

Talk to your creditors. Do not avoid them at all cost. Ignoring the problem will not solve the problem, it will just make it worse. It might be a good idea to ask for payment extensions or revise payment schedules from creditors. Missing and/or delaying payments will only make your situation worse. Big interests and late fees will continue to put your finances in bigger danger.

Pay Your Bills First

Gather all your bills and prioritize what needs to be paid first then de­vise a payment schedule based on your paydays. Give yourself some time to catch up if some of these bills are already late. In cases like this you will need to call the billing companies and find out how much you can pay now to get back on track. Be humble enough to tell them that you are making drastic measures to be able to be on time with your payments. Be honest about the amount you can afford to pay. NEVER make a promise that you will pay the full amount at a later date.

Temporarily Suspend Your Savings Plan

Putting part of your pay into your savings might be difficult if not impossible, when you are living from paycheck to paycheck. It is foolish to have a savings plan if you are avoiding debt collectors and paying your bills. Your savings account may have to take a back­seat first until you become more financially stable.

Study Your Spending Habits

To take control and repair your damaged financial situation, you need to control your spending first. Find and stop the leak. It does not matter how much you make, but if you do not plug the leak if your cash flow, it will drain sooner than you thought. There are some proven systems and softwares available to help you categorize your spending so you can make the necessary changes and adjustments. Once you see the amount of money that you spend on discretionary expenses, you will be encouraged to change your spending habits that will eventually reduce exces­sive spending.

Get Rid Of Unneces­sary Expenditures

Once you see where your money goes the next step is to take austerity measures. Cutbacks on spending should begin with things that you will not miss or habits that you should change anyway – like cutting back on fresh food purchases that usually spoil, or items that you don’t usually use, or eating at home instead of eat­ing out.

Some of these expenses just might need some adjusting like drinking your favorite coffee or milk tea, buying new clothes, upgrading your gadgets, travelling plans with your family should be temporarily suspended.

