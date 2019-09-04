Ateneo launches 3-peat bid with 18-point rout of Adamson

Ateneo showed steely resolve and launched its bid for a three-peat with a 70-52 win over Adamson on Wednesday in UAAP men’s basketball tournament at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ange Kouame and Thirdy Ravena finished in double-double p for the Eagles, who hung tough after the Falcons pulled to within 50-45 early in the fourth period after leading by double figures for most of the time.

Kouame pumped in 17 points and 11 rebounds while swatting away six blocked shots while Ravena tallied10 points, hauled 13 boards and dished off four assists.

Ateneo coach Tab Baldwin expected this tough game against Adamson and commended his boys for rising to the challenge.

The Eagles outmuscled the Falcons, 54-42.

“I felt like I had a déjà vu moment because I know it’s going to be tough,” said Baldwin, referring to their opening-game loss to Adamson last season.

“We had too many turnovers. We weren’t taking care of the ball where we should. But it’s pleasing to get the win. I’m happy this one’s over.” Baldwin said.

Matt Nieto also delivered for the Eagles with 14 points and four assists, while Will Navarro collared 11 boards on top of nine points.

Adamson started slow after trailing 16-6 in the first quarter, but picked up its pace in the next three period by scoring 30 points.

Still, it wasn’t enough to foil Ateneo.

Val Chauca was the lone double-digit scorer for Adamson with 17 points and four assists, while Jerrick Ahanmisi and Lenda Douanga merged for 14 points. (Kristel Satumbaga)

The scores:

ATENEO 70 – Kouame 17, Ma. Nieto 14, Ravena 10, Navarro 9, Belangel 7, Go 4, Mi. Nieto 3, Wong 3, Mamuyac 2, Tio 1, Andrade 0, Daves 0, Credo 0.

ADAMSON 52 – Chauca 17, Ahanmisi 7, Douanga 7, Camacho 4, Manlapaz 4, Fermin 4, Flowers 4, Lastimosa 3, Magbuhos 2, Zaldivar 0, Bernardo 0, Sabandal 0, Yerro 0, Mojica 0.

Quarters: 16-6, 32-23, 48-36, 70-52.

