Gilas loses to Angola in overtime

FOSHAN, China – Gilas Pilipinas wasted a golden chance of salvaging a victory in Group D of the FIBA World Cup here after falling short against Angola in overtime, 84-81, at the Foshan International Sports and Cultural Center here.

The Filipino cagers couldn’t sustain a 76-73 lead early in the extension as they allowed the Angolans to counter with a 10-2 run to trail 83-78 in the final seconds.

Roger Pogoy’s triple and a split by Carlos Morais gave Gilas another opportunity to tie it but Kiefer Ravena failed to convert a game-tying three from the right elbow, leaving the Philippines without after three games in this city.

Gilas finished its Group D assignment having lost all three matches, including a combined margin of 105 points against crack European sides Italy and Serbia.

Coach Yeng Guiao and the rest of the Nationals now head to Beijing for the classification round against Iran and the loser of the Group C match between Puerto Rico and Tunisia in Guangzhou.

A victory would have given Gilas more confidence to keep its slim chance of making the Olympics or secure a berth in next year’s Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

Tight defending allowed Gilas to erase a 61-49 deficit with 8:41 left in the fourth quarter, taking the lead on a Pogoy three for 67-65, 3:50 to go.

Angola later went back in front as Morais scored a three-point play off a CJ Perez foul for 73-70, 52.7 seconds to go in regulation. But Perez responded by knocking down a three to even things up with 33.1 to go.

A stop opened the door for Gilas to get a win but Perez was unaware of the game clock and forced a long three as regulation came to an end.

Naturalized player Andray Blatche, maligned for his performance in the two games against Italy and Serbia, finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds, Perez had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists and Robert Bolick added 10 on 4-of-9 shooting.

Big man Valelicio Joaquim had 20 points and seven rebounds, Yannick Moreira posted 12 points and 15 rebounds and Morais added 11. (Jonas Terrado)

