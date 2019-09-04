Maroons nip Tams; Tigers rout Warriors

University of the Philippines leaned on the heroics of Bright Akhuetie and Javi Gomes De Liaño and pulled off a 61-55 win over Far Eastern University at the start of UAAP Season 82 men’s basketball tournament yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Maroons started strong, wavered early in the payoff period before turning to Akhuetie and De Liaño to prevent a meltdown.

Liaño paced the Maroons with 22 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field aside from posting six rebounds and three assists while Akhuitie added seven points and 11 boards.

UP coach Bo Perasol said overexcitement nearly did them in.

“We could do better than that,” said Perasol of their win. “We were too excited, we overreacted on a lot of things that we forgot to execute well. We have to work on avoiding that.”

Akhuetie gave back UP’s lead, 57-55, with 1:35 left and never looked back.

Ricci Rivero debuted with seven points and six boards but Kobe Paras did not play after hurting his right ankle during Monday’s practice.

None from FEU scored in twin figures with Rey Bienes posting nine points.

Also getting off to a fine start was University of Santo Tomas as the Tigers devoured the University of the East Warriors

The Tigers led from start to finish with rookie Rhenz Abando showing great promise for the Aldin Ayo-mentored UST squad with 22 points spikes by five triples.

Six-foot-6 center Chabi Chabiyo of Benin also delivered for UST with double-double of 19 points and 12 rebounds.

UST’s win spoiled the coaching debut of Bong Tang for the once-feared UE squad.

Though Tan was anointed as UE coach – his father – Lucio Tan Sr owns the school – it was his alter ego Lawrence Chongson who called the shots.

UE’s Senegalese 6-foot-9 center Alex Diakhite made good account of himself with 19 points and 12 boards. (Ktistel Satumbaga)

First Game

UST 95 – Abando 22, Chabi Yo 19, Paraiso 10, Concepcion 10, Cansino 9, Subido 5, Cuajo 5, Cosejo 5, Ando 4, Nonoy 3, Huang 3, Pangilinan 0, Bataller 0.

UE 82 – Suerte 23, Diakhite 20, Pagsanjan 15, Mendoza 10, Tolentino 6, Abanto 5, Manalang 3, Apacible 0, Antiporda 0, Sawat 0, Conner 0.

Quarters: 27-19, 51-39, 69-52, 95-82.

Second Game

UP 61 – Ja. Gomez de Liano 22, Manzo 9, Akhuetie 7, Rivero 7, Murrell 6, Ju. Gomez de Liano 6, Webb 3, Prado 1, Mantilla 0, Tungcab 0, Spencer 0.

FEU 55 – Bienes 9, Gonzales 8, Tchuente 8, Comboy 8, Tuffin 6, Torres 6, Cani 5, Ebona 3, Celzo 2, Alforque 0.

Quarters: 20-17, 38-27, 47-44, 61-55.

