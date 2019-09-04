MMFF 2019: Kris Aquino out, Carmina Villaroel in

HORROR flick “Sunod” is now among eight official entries for the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival.

The Carmina Villaroel-starrer replaced Kris Aquino’s “K(ampon),” which was disqualified early on due to technicalities.

Kris was supposed to star in the movie alongside Derek Ramsay but with the latter bowing out due to prior commitments, he was replaced by Gabby Concepcion.

This wasn’t allowed by MMFF organizers, noting how the production team advised them about it way past the deadline.

MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer explained why “Sunod” replaced “(K)Ampon” in a statement, citing section 12 of Rule III of the 2019 MMFF Rules and Regulations that in case of disqualification, the vacant slot shall be automatically filled by the next-in-rank of the same film genre.

Per the ranking of the Selection Committee, “Sunod” is the horror film next-in-rank to the film “(K)ampon.”

“Sunod” is produced by TEN17P to be directed by Carlo Ledesma. Also in the cast are Mylene Dizon, Susan Africa, and Kate Alejandrino.

The deadline of submission of finished entries is at 5 p.m. on Sept 20. (REGS PARUNGAO)

