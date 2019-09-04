NU overpowers FEU, extends UAAP win run to 81

National University opened its drive for a record five-peat with an 80-60 demolition of Far Eastern University in the UAAP women’s basketball tournament yesterday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Jack Animam tallied 17 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists to lead the five-time champions to an auspicious start as the Lady Bulldogs extended their remarkable winning streak to 81 games.

Other winners were La Salle and Ateneo with the Lady Archers scoring a 78-47 win over the University of the Philippines Lady Maroons while the Lady Eagles outlasted the University of the East Lady Warriors, 74-65, at the UST Quadrecentennial Pavilion in Manila.

Congolese center Rhena Itesi also delivered for the Pat Aquino-mentored NU squad with 16 points, six boards, and three assists.

Rookies Angel Surada and Camille Clarin also shone.

Surada had 10 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals while Clarin tallied 10 points, three boards, and three assists in performances that earned them raves from Aguino.

The win, however, was not without problem as NU fell behind 48-43 in the third.

“It was a hard win, rusty probably, overconfident, but the thing is we have to play double time against FEU,” he said.

“Our players are still hesitant. We’re coming up with a new system and they’re still hesitant with that, but I just told them to play as hard as you can and everything will follow. That’s what happened,” added Aquino.

NU shook off those struggles and outscored FEU, 28-10, in the fourth frame to take the 20-point win.

Fil-Am forward Kelli Hayes, who previously played for the UCLA Bruins, contributed four points, three rebounds, three steals, and two assists in her NU debut.

Clare Castro led FEU with 24 points, 10 rebounds, and five blocks, while Valerie Mamaril poured 16 points and two boards in the loss.

