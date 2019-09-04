Parañaque bounces back, stuns Batangas in MPBL

BATANGAS CITY – Beaten black and blue last time, Paranaque bounced back strong by pulling off a 61-57 upset win over host Batangas City in the MPBL Lakan Season Tuesday night at the Batangas City Coliseum here.

Jemal Vizcarra knocked in 15 points, including crucial baskets in the last 40 seconds to help the Yabo Sports-backed Patriots to get back on track after losing by 53 points against the Bacoor Strikers last time around.

This time, the Patriots caught a big fish in the Athletics, the inaugural staging champions, who saw their three-game winning streak snap.

It was only the fourth win in 13 games for the Patriots.

Vizcarra’s jumper before the 24-shot clock violation sounded, gave the Patriots a 60-55 lead fended off a late rally by the Athletics. He secured Paranaque’s win a few seconds later when he split his charities in the last four seconds for the final tally.

Earlier, Pasay continued its sizzling performance in the fastest growing regional amateur basketball league put up by Senator Manny Pacquiao with PBA legend and former MVP Kenneth Duremdes serving as commissioner while Rizal also broke out of slump following victories over their respective rivals.

The Voyagers of Pasay picked up their fifth win in a row as they humbled the Nueva Ecija-MiGuards, 75-69, in the other game.

Rizal edged Bacolod-Master Sardines, 89-84, in the first game.

