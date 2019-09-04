Rule clinches 2 more golds

Fil-foreigner Remedy Rule stamped her class during the last day of competitions in the Philippine National Open Swimming Championships on Tuesday by adding two more gold medals at the Aquatics Center of the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Rule had win the gold in the 50-meter and 200-m freestyle earlier in the four-day swimfest and her mastery of the pool continued after ruling the 50- backstroke and 50-m butterfly.

Another Fil-foreign discovery, Luke Gebbie, likewise came up with a sterling showing in the 50-m fly that almost erased the ten-year-old 24.71 mark of Daniel Coakley.

Gebbie, who comes from Melbourne, posted a 24.72 and it was his third first-place finish after topping the 50-m and 100-m free.

The final composition of the national squad for the 30th Southeast Asian Games will be beefed up by standouts from this tournament, according to Philippine Swimming Inc. head Lani Velasco.

Rule and Gebbie are shooins to this team that is aching to make a splash before the hometown crowd. (Nick Giongco)

