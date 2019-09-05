43 quakes rock Taal Volcano

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The number of volcanic earthquakes that originated within Taal Volcano has doubled overnight to 43.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said Taal Volcano’s seismic monitoring network recorded 43 volcanic earthquakes from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. yesterday, compared to 21 earthquakes registered from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Two of the earthquakes, which occurred at 5:08 p.m. and 5:29 p.m. last Wednesday, were felt at Intensity 1 and accompanied by rumbling sound.

These were specifically experienced by residents in Pira-piraso, Volcano Island, and Talisay, Batangas.

Phivolcs said Taal Volcano’s alert status remains at Level 1 due to the abnormal condition of the volcano. It was raised from zero to one last March 28.

Based on its field measurements last Aug. 29 at the eastern sector of the main crater lake, Phivolcs observed a decrease in water temperature from 32.6 degrees Celsius to 32.3 degrees Celsius.

Decrease in water level from 0.42 meter to 0.39 meter and decline in acidity from pH 2.78 to pH 2.87 were also observed. (Ellalyn Ruiz)

comments