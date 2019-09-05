Convict freed under GCTA law yields in Cebu

CEBU CITY – A 50-year-old convict who was released from the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City based on the Good Conduct Time Allowance law has surrendered to the Bogo City Police Station in Cebu.

Jesus Ranoco Negro Jr., a resident of Barangay Dakit, Bogo City, showed up at the city police station hours after President Duterte issued a 15-day ultimatum to the more than 1,900 convicts released via the GCTA to surrender.

Police Lt. Col. Emelie Desuyo Santos, chief of the Bogo police, said Negro arrived at the police station at around 10:05 p.m. last Wednesday.

Negro was convicted for eight counts of murder and one count for frustrated murder.

He was serving a sentence of 30-years imprisonment when he was released on Aug. 9, 2018.

Santos said the Bogo police will take temporary custody of Negro for proper disposition. (Calvin D. Cordova)

