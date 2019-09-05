Slay suspect nabbed in Bacolod

BACOLOD CITY – A man who was earlier arrested for other violations here confessed to the police that he was the one who killed a woman in front of the Metro Bacolod District Jail male dormitory in Barangay Singcang-Airport here last Aug. 18.

Tyron Barena, 27, of Barangay Taculing here, executed an extrajudicial confession last Sept. 3 admitting before the police and his lawyer that he killed Crystal Faith Jastiva, 25, of Barangay Poblacion, Bago City, Negros Occidental.

Based on his extrajudicial confession, Barena told the police that he committed the crime because he felt pressured to pay his debt of P10,000 to his friend.

Barena also stated in his confession that he was allegedly threatened to be killed if he fails to follow the order of his friend.

Police Maj. Charles Gever, head of Police Station 8 here, said Barena was fetched by his friend in his house last Aug. 18 and they went near the jail to wait for their target.

When Jastiva came out of the jail after visiting her partner who was previously arrested in a drug bust here last July, Barena was ordered by his friend to shoot the victim.

Both of them fled on board a motorcycle, Gever said.

Jastiva died on the spot.

Gever said Barena didn’t know their target as he only based his action from his friend, who gave him R2,000 cash after the incident.

But, despite the confession, Gever said they are still not discounting the possibility that it was drug-related.

Gever said Barena was not forced to make the confession. “It was his own free will to speak because he was guilty of what happened,” he added.

With this development, Gever said they can now have a strong evidence for the filing of charges against Barena and his friend, who has been identified by the police.

Barena was arrested in Barangay 26 last Aug. 23 for illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of drug paraphernalia. (Glazyl Masculino)

