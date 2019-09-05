Smelly flower

Hi Ms. Rica,

Gusto po ng boyfriend ko na kainin ako pero natata­kot ako na baka mabaho po. Ano po ba ang dapat na amoy at paano ko po ba papabanguhin ung sa ibaba po? At natatakot din akong amuyin yung kaniya, baka nakakadiri po. Ano bang dapat ko iexpect?

Scaredy Pussy

Hello Scaredy Pussy,

Hmm…madami nga akong naririnig na ganitong issue with women, especially sa mga bata katulad mo – mad­aming natatakot at nacocon­scious na hayaan ang partner nila to give them oral sex or cunnilingus.

Well, lahat ng babae ay may distinct na amoy sa kanilang genital region, which varies from time to time. Also, hindi lahat ng amoy ay pareho. There are people who like the smell, there are also those who don’t, and that’s okay.

Sa totoo lang, hindi kailan­gan ng mga powdery fresh scent na feminine wash tulad nang nakikita mo sa commer­cials para pabanguhin pa ang iyong vulva. Minsan nga, mas nakakasama pa ‘yun sa iyong hygiene.

Unless you have an infec­tion or you have poor hygiene practices, your smell should be normal and healthy. Ibig sabihin, basta naghuhugas ka with mild soap and water, and you dry your external genitalia after, normal lang dapat ang amoy ng iyong genitals.

Pero kung may ma-notice ka na masamang amoy, it may be due to an infection. Infections usually give you a strong scent down there that is not as favorable o masakit sa ilong at ibig sabihin ay kail­angan mo na magpatingin.

Kung sinasabi ng partner mo na he likes how you taste and smell, then you have nothing to worry about (re: How you smell down there)!

But of course, there are oth­er things that you may want to consider like STIs that can be transferred through oral sex, like cold sores or herpes. Also, sugary substances that are sometimes used to make it sweeter down there can increase your risk of getting a yeast infection. Kaya, it’s re­ally important to get yourself checked from time to time.

Tasting him can be scary and disgusting, yes. But most women get turned on from doing it, and there’s nothing wrong with that as well.

However, there’s a larger risk for you when it comes to that. Bakit? Because there are STIs such as HIV that can be transferred through unprotected oral sex. Also, if your boyfie has genital warts, they can transfer to you as well. Yikes!

They sound scary no? But, there’s no need to be scared naman talaga. As long as you both practice safe sex, you regularly get checked and you keep an honest and open com­munication with one another, then you may smell and taste each other for as many times as you want! Happy tasting!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

If you have questions on love and sex that you want me to answer, you may message me at www.facebook.com/TheSexyMind or DM me at IG and Twitter @_ricacruz.

Biography: Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Mar­riage Counselor, and, Sex and Relationships Therapist. She comes out as the Resident Psychologist on Boys’ Night Out every Thursday night on Magic 89.9.

