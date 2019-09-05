Thelma Chiong thanks Duterte for firing Faeldon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CEBU CITY – Thelma Chiong, the mother of rape-murder victims Jacqueline and Marijoy, thanked President Duterte yesterday for firing Bureau of Corrections chief Nicanor Faeldon last Wednesday.

“I am happy that the President asked Faeldon to resign. Faeldon really had to go for the mistakes he had done. There are already too many criminals outside and yet he released these criminals from prison,” Thelma said.

Thelma also thanked Duterte for urging the three killers of her daughters – Josman Aznar, Ariel Balansag, and Alberto Caño – and other prisoners to surrender after they were released based on the Good Conduct Time Allowance law.

She, however, lamented that the 15-day ultimatum given to the prisoners is too long.

“That’s too long. They were released Aug. 27 and giving them 15 more days may give them a chance to escape. They should be given only one week to surrender and if they don’t show up, then there should be a shoot-to-kill order. Anyways, these people already came from the Death Row,” said Thelma.

She expressed doubts if her daughters’ killers will ever surrender. “Would they still opt to return to prison when they are already free?” Thelma said.

Thelma admitted that the latest controversy is hurting the family again especially that they are set to celebrate the birth anniversaries of Marijoy and Jacqueline on Sept. 8 and 9, respectively.

“It would be a sad day to celebrate their birthdays. We are trying to move on but it’s like the pains and struggles are coming back because of what has been happening,” she said.

“It is very hard on our part. We are trying to cope because we have to remember that Jacky’s body has yet to be found.”

The Chiong sisters were abducted in a mall in Cebu City in 1997. The body of Marijoy was found dumped in a ravine in Carcar City, Cebu, while Jacqueline’s has yet to be found.

The other convicts in the high-profile case were Juan “Paco” Larrañaga, James Andrew Uy, James Anthony Uy, and Rowen Adlawan. In 2009, Larrañaga was transferred to the Madrid Central Penitentiary prison in Soto del Real, Madrid, Spain as part of the Treaty of Sentenced Persons agreement between the Philippines and Spain. (Calvin Cordova)

comments