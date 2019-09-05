UST stuns NU in UAAP boys’ volleyball tilt

University of Santo Tomas stunned defending champion Nazareth School of National University, 25-20, 25-27, 15-25, 25-22, 15-12, in the opening UAAP boys’ volleyball tournament on Wednesday at the Paco Arena.

With the fifth set tied at 8-8, the Junior Tiger Spikers scored five unanswered points, capped by a Paul Colinares block to snatch a 13-8 lead that put the fight away from the Bullpups, who lost seven players from last year’s championship run.

“Morale-boosting talaga itong panalo though syempre may hinahanap pa rin kaming consistency sa mga bata pero given na marami kaming bago, medyo understandable pa (this first game),” said UST assistant coach John Abella.

Rey De Vega exploded for 29 points, including 22 attacks, three blocks and four service aces while rookie Jay Dela Noche chipped in 14 points for the Junior Tiger Spikers, who ruled the tournament two years ago.

Michael Buddin topscored for NU with 16 markers, while Michael Fortuna and Mac Bandola added 12 points apiece.

In the other opening day matches, Far Eastern University-Diliman overcame a slow start to beat Adamson University, 23-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-23, while University of the East scored a convincing 25-22, 25-18, 25-18 victory over Ateneo.

