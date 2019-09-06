14,667 dengue cases reported in Central Visayas

CEBU CITY – Dengue cases in Central Visayas continue to increase as the number of persons who have been afflicted by the virus have reached more than 14,000 in the first eight months of the year.

Data from the Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of the Department of Health-Central Visayas showed that from Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, 14,667 dengue cases with 93 deaths were reported in the region.

Data also showed that this year’s cases are 92 percent higher compared to the same period last year that had 7,624 cases and 39 deaths.

Cebu City has the most cases with 1,913 with 12 deaths. The city also recorded the most cases in the same period last year with 1,781 and 10 deaths.

Lapu-Lapu has the second most number of cases with 766 and two deaths. This year’s cases in Lapu-Lapu are lower compared to last year when it only had 859 cases and three deaths.

Mandaue City is at third with 566 and three deaths followed by Talisay City with 372 and two deaths.

Completing the top five is Dumaguete City with 357 and one death.

Other areas in Region 7 which recorded dengue cases are Danao City (343), City of Naga (318), Minglanilla, Cebu (317), Buenavista, Bohol (285), Sagbayan, Bohol (270), Toledo City (264), Inabanga, Bohol (259), Mabinay, Negros Oriental (258), Tagbilaran City (247), Balamban, Cebu (244), Siaton, Negros Oriental (247), Consolacion, Cebu (244), Bayawan City (240), Bantayan, Cebu (239), and Daanbantayan, Cebu (218).

While Tagbilaran is only at 14th place, dengue-related deaths are high in the area with seven.

According to the DoH Region 7, ages of cases ranged from 0.01 to 91-years-old, affecting mostly the age group six- to 10-years-old (26 percent). Majority of the cases involved male patients at 52 percent. (Calvin D. Cordova)

