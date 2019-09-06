Charges ordered filed vs 4 cops caught drinking while on duty in Las Pinas

0 SHARES Share Tweet

National Capital Region Police Office director Police Major Gen. Guillermo Eleazar ordered the filing of administrative charges against four Las Piñas City cops who were caught drinking while on duty yesterday.

Police Corporal Randy Danao and Patrolmen Robemarla Abales, Samruss Inoc, and Arquinn Orgen were apprehended by elements of the NCRPO-Internal Affairs Service in a surprise inspection on Alabang-Zapote Road, Barangay Tatalon Uno, Las Pinas around 2 a.m. The four cops are all assigned to Las Pinas police Station 6.

“I am very dismayed to learn that four Las Piñas cops were caught drinking alcohol while on duty around 2 a.m. at the checkpoint near a gasoline station along Alabang-Zapote Road in Barangay Talon Uno during a surprise inspection by NCRPO Regional Internal Affairs Service,” Eleazar said.

The NCRPO chief said the cops were all donning their police uniforms and still on-duty when they committed the offense.

He said it was a violation of National Police Commission Memorandum Circular No. 2007-001 which “prohibits any police personnel to engage in regulated gambling or game of chance while on duty; to be drunk or disorderly while off duty, or drunk while on duty and in uniform or in recognizable police uniform.”

Aside from that, the cops also violated Rule No. 5 of the NCRPO 15 “Do’s and Don’ts” which states that “no one should engage in prohibited acts, while on duty like drinking liquor, entering house of ill refutes and/or gambling dens, except on official business,” he added.

“The worst part is they were even drinking in public. This is a clear act of disobedience which is tantamount to grave misconduct and is punishable by dismissal from the service,” Eleazar stressed. (Martin Sadongdong)

comments